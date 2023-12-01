Denise Richards Is A Hot Mess, Slurs Her Words During Return To Reality TV

Fans are calling Denise Richards a hot mess after her sloppy appearance on a “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 episode that aired Wednesday night on Bravo.

The 52-year-old was slated to make a guest appearance, but fans got more reality television drama than they bargained for when she began to slur her words, made bizarre facial expressions and behaved strangely. She was notably out-of-sorts, and social media erupted with immediate criticism over her disheveled looks and demeanor.

Cameras rolled as Richards attended a cannabis-themed dinner party alongside fellow ex-Housewife Camille Grammer.

As soon as she arrived at Kyle Richards’ home for the event, Erika Jayne asked her if she would be nibbling on any cannabis-filled food options with the rest of the guests.

“I don’t wanna eat that stuff. I’ve smoked weed twice in my life, and I’m good. I’m not gonna say who I did that with,” Richards said, unable to annunciate all her words.

Denise behaved strangely with her co-stars and reacted to their questions and comments with overly exaggerated facial expressions and delayed responses.

I just KNOW Lisa Rinna is home cackling over the shit show return of Denise Richards #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/e8k6bQ3HT0 — Joey Bitch Boy Gorga (@realitea_time) December 1, 2023

At one point during their exchange, Richards winked wildly at her castmates, seemingly unable to keep her head and face straight.

Social media ignited with a series of comments suggesting the OnlyFans model was high on drugs during the taping of the show.

Her conversation with the group was nearly incoherent. (RELATED: ‘I Wouldn’t Have Dated Him’: Denise Richards Dishes The Dirt On Charlie Sheen’s Addiction Issues)

“‘Denise Richard’s was a HOT F***ING MESS tonight. #RHOBH,” one fan wrote.

“Denise seems a little more whacked out than normal …” wrote another.