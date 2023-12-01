Macaulay Culkin Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame More Than 30 Years After Playing Iconic ‘Home Alone’ Role

Macaulay Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The “Home Alone” star fought tears as he took in the kind words shared by his friends, colleagues and castmates from the movie, in which he played the iconic role of Kevin McAllister at the age of nine. He reunited with his onscreen mother, Catherine O’Hara as his achievements in the world of entertainment were recognized and celebrated.

O’Hara said Culkin gave a “perfect performance” in 1990’s “Home Alone” and praised his acting talents.

“I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.” she told the 43-year-old actor.

“Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion,” O’Hara added, referring to the film and its sequel, in which Kevin is unintentionally abandoned by his parents. “I’m so proud of you.”

The two shared an emotional hug as Culkin wiped away his tears.

Catherine O’Hara honoring Macaulay Culkin at his walk of fame induction today nearly brought a tear to my eye. pic.twitter.com/7GCbBAsA3s — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) December 1, 2023

Culkin shared a few words at the podium as the thanked those that came out to show their support.

“Thanks for all your kind words and your stories and stuff. You know, you made my kids’ dad, their papa, look good,” he said. “And the most important thing to me is also that their papa understands that he wasn’t always his papa; he used to be a kid too, you know?”

Macaulay Culkin gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/bODVV0uyFo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 1, 2023

He then thrilled fans by giving them a dose of nostalgia: “To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say, ‘Merry Christmas, you filthy animals.'”

“Home Alone” fans immediately recognized the reference to the original movie, in which Kevin delivered that exact line to the robbers targeting his home. (RELATED: Joe Pesci Reveals Worst Injury He Suffered While Filming ‘Home Alone’)

The crowd immediately erupted with cheers and applause.

Culkin took a step back from Hollywood after the two “Home Alone” films, but has since returned to acting, appearing in “American Horror Story” in 2021.