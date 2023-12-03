Florida State Seminoles Gloriously Win ACC Championship Despite Having To Rely On Third-String QB Brock Glenn

The Florida State Seminoles are the ACC Champions!

Despite the massive pressure that was on the Noles of having to rely on third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, No. 4-ranked FSU won the ACC Championship with a 16-6 win Saturday night over the Louisville Cardinals. Still undefeated, the Seminoles now wait to see if they make it into the College Football Playoff.

Without a doubt, Florida State misses the hell out of their veteran QB Jordan Travis, who was out for the campaign due to a leg injury. And on top of that, they also had to be in their feelings a little bit before the game having backup Tate Rodemaker out of the contest because of a concussion. (RELATED: Deion Sanders Wins Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson Of The Year … But Why?)

Facing these extraordinarily tough circumstances, the Noles had to look to Glenn, and the true freshman who just enrolled at Florida State back in January… looked like a true freshman who just enrolled at Florida State back in January throwing for 55 yards off 8-of-21 passing. However, despite that, head coach Mike Norvell showed his genius and STILL won FSU’s first ACC chip since 2014.

Incredi-NOLE!

THE FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES ARE YOUR ACC CHAMPIONS 🍢🏆 @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/hORzdtANy9 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 3, 2023

Bringing the ACC title back to the Sunshine State! I love it!

I admit, I was worried about the Noles at first…

All three of Brock Glenn’s passes have gone to Keon Coleman on screens, with the last catch ending in Coleman getting banged up. If this is how the night is going to go for Florida State, Lord have mercy… 🫣 — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) December 3, 2023

But the boys pulled it through!

Jordan Travis already talking about them rings! 💍🏆 Love it! — Andrew Powell (@AndrewPowellDC) December 3, 2023

See?

A Miami loyalist can show love to Florida State, it’s all positive vibes down here in the best state in the Union.