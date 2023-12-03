Editorial

Florida State Seminoles Gloriously Win ACC Championship Despite Having To Rely On Third-String QB Brock Glenn

Head coach Mike Norvell of the Florida State Seminoles holds up the trophy after the Florida State Seminoles defeat the Louisville Cardinals, 16-6, in the ACC Championship at Bank of America Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
The Florida State Seminoles are the ACC Champions!

Despite the massive pressure that was on the Noles of having to rely on third-string quarterback Brock Glenn, No. 4-ranked FSU won the ACC Championship with a 16-6 win Saturday night over the Louisville Cardinals. Still undefeated, the Seminoles now wait to see if they make it into the College Football Playoff.

Without a doubt, Florida State misses the hell out of their veteran QB Jordan Travis, who was out for the campaign due to a leg injury. And on top of that, they also had to be in their feelings a little bit before the game having backup Tate Rodemaker out of the contest because of a concussion. (RELATED: Deion Sanders Wins Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson Of The Year … But Why?)

Facing these extraordinarily tough circumstances, the Noles had to look to Glenn, and the true freshman who just enrolled at Florida State back in January… looked like a true freshman who just enrolled at Florida State back in January throwing for 55 yards off 8-of-21 passing. However, despite that, head coach Mike Norvell showed his genius and STILL won FSU’s first ACC chip since 2014.

Incredi-NOLE!

Bringing the ACC title back to the Sunshine State! I love it!

I admit, I was worried about the Noles at first…

But the boys pulled it through!

See?

A Miami loyalist can show love to Florida State, it’s all positive vibes down here in the best state in the Union.