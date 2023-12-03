‘I Am For The Girls’: Billie Eilish Thought You Knew About Her ‘Obvious’ Sexuality

Singer Billie Eilish finally spoke out about her sexuality Saturday, admitting that she came out in her “Power of Women” cover story for Variety.

Eilish said she did not intend to create fanfare around her sexuality as she walked the red carpet at Variety’s invitation-only “Hitmakers” event, Variety reported.

“No, I didn’t,” Eilish said. “But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops.”

“But I saw the article and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today.’ OK cool. Its exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know,” Eilish said. “I am for the girls.”

The cover story featured comments by Eilish regarding her feelings for women, according to the outlet. The singer said she “never really felt like [she] could relate to girls very well” and that she is “attracted to [women] for real.”

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life,” Eilish told Variety’s Katcy Stephan in an interview for the cover story. “I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.” (RELATED: ‘Famous People Are Just Literally Nobodies’: Billie Eilish Says Hollywood Is Like High School)

Eilish received the “Film Song of the Year” prize at the Variety event alongside her brother Finneas for “What Was I Made For” featured in this summer’s “Barbie” blockbuster, according to the outlet. The singer said she is set to release a new album next year.