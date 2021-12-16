‘Famous People Are Just Literally Nobodies’: Billie Eilish Says Hollywood Is Like High School

Billie Eilish reflected on her appearance at the annual Met Gala this year and talked about how “famous people are just literally nobodies.”

"It's famous people famous people-ing," the 19-year-old pop singer shared during her appearance on Sirius XM "The Howard Stern Show." The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday.

"That's what it is," she added, comparing Hollywood and show business to being in high school.

"You know what, the main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just like literally nobodies," the "Bad Guy" hitmaker explained. "Just randos, and it's so weird."

“And I was like, ‘Wow, all these people are just somebody that’s in class with you,’ and you think this person’s kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody’s just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they’re doing and saying,” she added.

The superstar singer also admitted that the evening was “amazing” and “beautiful.”

Eilish, who was one of the event’s co-chairs, definitely wowed when she stepped out in a look right out of old Hollywood glamour.

She wore a peach-colored Oscar de la Renta gown with a long flowing train. She topped the look with platinum blond hair, jewelry and high heels.