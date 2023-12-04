Florence Pugh Struck In The Face By Object During Red Carpet Appearance

An object hit actress Florence Pugh in the face on the red carpet while she was promoting “Dune: Part Two” on Dec. 3.

Video footage of the moment has gone viral online, showing the precise moment the object whacked Pugh in the face. She immediately responded by saying something like “ow,” or “wow,” and quickly touched her face to make sure everything was ok. The star was at the CCXP in Brazil, alongside co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and writer-director Denis Villeneuve.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

The object, seemingly thrown at Pugh from the upper area the audience in, clocked her on the right side of the head, near her temple, or possibly by her eye. She flinched and turned her head in response to the impact. She moved fast and put her hand up to her face to make sure she wasn’t bleeding.

The actress then proceeded to bend over to pick up the object, and briefly inspected it.

It is not yet clear what it was that was thrown right at her, or who was responsible for the dangerous move. The video has been viewed well over 3.3 million times.

Butler seemed stunned by the incident as it unfolded, as did Chalamet, while Zendaya and Villeneuve missed the dramatic moment as they were engaged in a conversation and were a bit further away.

There weren’t any visible injuries to Pugh’s face that were captured in the video itself, but it remains unclear if she required any medical attention when she left the red carpet.(RELATED: Fan Who Allegedly Threw Phone At Bebe Rexha Gives Shocking Reason For His Actions)

There has been an uptick in a disturbing trend involving objects being thrown at celebrities. Harry Styles, Drake, Bebe Rexha, and Lady Gaga have all fallen victim to this heinous act in recent months.