Drake Hit By Object On Stage As Disturbing Trend Continues

Drake became the latest victim of an onstage attack after a concertgoer launched a cellphone at him during his live performance in Chicago.

Someone from the crowd hurled a phone at Drake while he sang a cover of Ginuwine’s track “So Anxious” on Wednesday night, video footage posted to Twitter shows. The phone can be seen sailing through the air and whacking Drake in the torso before bouncing off his arm. The artist was apparently not injured, and continued to perform his set without a break in the action. The clip has since been viewed nearly 80,000 times on social media.

Drake was hit by a cell phone while performing in Chicago yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Jx5FjhJta7 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 6, 2023

Fans in the audience immediately spotted something was tossed at Drake, but some didn’t realize the object was a phone. “What was that?” someone can be heard asking.

Wednesday was Drake’s first concert as part of the “It’s All a Blur” tour.

The star was lucky enough to evade injury in this instance, but other performers have not been as fortunate. Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Ava Max and Harry Styles have all been hit by flying objects while performing onstage in 2023.

Some of the stars who have fallen victim to bad audience behavior have suffered injuries, including Bebe Rexha. She required stitches above her eye to close up a wound caused by a phone tossed directly at her face in June. (RELATED: Fan Who Allegedly Threw Phone At Bebe Rexha Gives Shocking Reason For His Actions)

The disturbing trend seems to have picked up traction, and stars such as Adele have since taken the stage and addressed the issue head-on, cautioning audiences this dangerous behavior will not be tolerated.