Ohio State Quarterback Kyle McCord Enters The Freshly-Opened Transfer Portal To Start Things Off With A Bang

Kyle McCord, who is the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes, entered the transfer portal Monday — doing so on the very first day of the portal being opened.

Now in his third year with Ohio State, McCord won the starting QB job earlier in the campaign after beating Devin Brown. He was recruited by head coach Ryan Day, then waiting two years behind now-Houston Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud. McCord was listed as the No. 31 prospect in the Class of 2021, according to ESPN‘s rankings. (RELATED: Liberty Set To Face Off Against Oregon In Vrbo Fiesta Bowl)

Originally from Philadelphia, McCord tallied a stat line of 3,170 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with a 65.8% completion rate, while on the negative side, he also added six interceptions. This season, McCord saw three games where he threw for over 300 yards, while also having two games where he tossed two interceptions, with one of those games being the Michigan loss in the season finale that killed their chances of being in the College Football Playoff.

Here are some other notable names that have recently entered the transfer portal, per ESPN:

Ohio State wide receiver Julian Fleming

Arizona State edge B.J. Green II

Illinois running back Reggie Love III

Oregon defensive back Bryan Addison

Vanderbilt safety De’Rickey Wright

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes

Michigan State defensive lineman Zion Young

Oregon State quarterback Aidan Chiles

UT-Martin defensive end Daylan Dotson

As of 10:30 this morning, there have already been over 475 football players that have entered their name in the transfer portal on this first day of the portal window opening. We have now seen nearly 1,600 enter since the end of the season. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 4, 2023

