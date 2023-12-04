Liberty Set To Face Off Against Oregon In Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Shoutout to the motherland! Virginia, baby!

When the field for the College Football Playoff was announced Sunday, it was utter insanity with a good portion of America crying foul over the NCAA and CFP committee royally screwing Florida State. But that wasn’t the only drama we had.

The other tension that surrounded the college football community was the selection of who was gonna be the Group of 5 team to get an automatic bid into a New Year’s Six bowl game, and we now have our answer, ladies and gentlemen! (RELATED: The College Football Playoff Is Officially Set, With Florida State Getting Royally Screwed)

The Liberty Flames, who are undefeated this season with a 13-0 tally beside their name, are the first Conference USA champions ever to earn a spot into a New Year’s Six bowl here in the era of the College Football Playoff. In the last set of CFP rankings, Liberty finished No. 23, which is one notch above SMU at No. 24 — the Mustangs (11-2) won the American Athletic Conference championship over the weekend.

The ranking earned Liberty the bid into the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, where they will be taking on No. 8 Oregon. The Jan. 1 bowl will be just the fifth in the Flames’ entire program history.

NY6, HERE WE COME 😤 pic.twitter.com/aFYpmZnpa2 — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) December 3, 2023

Liberty is doing it big for the great state of Virginia! I love it!

These boys are only a little over an hour from where I grew up, so I’m pretty happy to see this.

Flames Nation, Let’s have a 𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚! 🕺 The Liberty Flames will play in the @Fiesta_Bowl!https://t.co/kKZBrDzqgK pic.twitter.com/ViuNN1uDrt — Liberty Football (@LibertyFootball) December 3, 2023

Now as far as them beating Oregon … well, that’s another story.