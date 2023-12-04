‘F*ck You’: Roseanne Barr Salts The Earth After Maher Brings Up ‘Racist’ Joke She Made Years Ago

Comedian Roseanne Barr unleashed Sunday on critics who slammed her 2018 joke about Valerie Jarrett that led to her hit sitcom being canceled.

Barr’s hit show “Roseanne” returned to air in 2018 but was canceled just weeks later after Barr tweeted about former senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett. Jarrett is a black woman.

WATCH:

Barr tweeted that if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj.”

During an episode of the “Club Random” podcast host Bill Maher noted that the reboot of “Roseanne” made it to number one but that Barr tweeted something was “certainly” racist.

“It was not,” Barr shot back.

“Well, okay, well–”

“I thought the bitch was white,” Barr said.

“I know that’s what you thought, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t racist because obviously –”

“If she looks just like the fucking picture–” Barr said before Maher cut in. (RELATED: Roseanne Barr On Running For Office Again And Why She Got Fired: ‘It Is Antisemitism)

“You’re not going to get yourself out of this by reiterating that.”

“And everybody in power got to be made fun out. Mock, mock, mock, mock, mock, mock. Fuck you. If you can’t take a joke, fuck you, you fascist. That’s how I feel, Bill. You know why I don’t give a fuck what color your ass is if you ain’t doing right for your own people or anybody’s people in this country where people are sleeping in the streets and it makes me fucking sick, then fuck you. I don’t give a fuck about your feelings. You are offensive to me. You better take care of people living and dying in these streets. Fuck off.”

“I’m so sorry, but it just came out,” Barr said after her rant.

Barr expressed remorse for her tweet in the immediate aftermath but nonetheless was still canceled from ABC Network. The show was rebooted as a spinoff, “The Conners.”

WATCH MORE BILL MAHER CLIPS: