American Woman Killed In Shark Attack While Paddleboarding Near Major Resort

A woman from Boston, Massachusetts, was killed by a shark on Monday while paddleboarding during a vacation in the Bahamas.

The 44-year-old victim was about three-quarters of a mile from the Bahamian shoreline when she was bitten by the shark, The Boston Herald reported. The report did not mention the shark’s species.

A male relative was reportedly with the woman on the paddleboard in the moments leading up to the attack, police told the media at a press conference, according to the outlet.

A Boston woman was killed by a shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas on Monday, according to police. https://t.co/3hP7Rzgv7g — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) December 4, 2023

After the shark targeted and struck the Boston native, who had been staying at the Sandals resort on New Providence Island, a lifeguard rushed to her on a rescue boat and retrieved both the woman and the man who was with her, the Herald reported. (RELATED: Aussie Teen Killed By Shark While Swimming With Dolphins)

“CPR was administered to the victim; however, she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb,” a Royal Bahamas Police Force officer told members of the press, per the outlet.

Oh no a woman from Boston paddle boarding behind Sandals Royal Bahamian got ate by a shark. RIP pic.twitter.com/WItbHddv5o — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) December 4, 2023

“They declared that she showed no vital signs of life,” the police representative said, according to the Herald.

(RELATED: Sharks Bit Two People On Same Day ‘Accidentally’ After Mistaking Them For Baitfish, Official Says) As of press time, the woman’s name had not been released to the public.

Sandals responded to the tragedy in a press statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore,” representatives from the resort wrote, per the Herald.