NHL In The Process Of Finalizing Details To Host ‘Dramatic’ 2024 NHL Draft At Las Vegas Sphere

Props, Gary Bettman. Yeah, you might get booed, but the swag is unreal here.

The hype is real when it comes to Las Vegas’ Sphere, it being praised (and a little criticized for sometimes being weird) for the genius technology and entertainment that it provides Sin City and the town’s enthusiasts like myself. And both that technology and hype has landed them as hosts of U2 and being featured during Formula 1’s very first Las Vegas Grand Prix. (RELATED: Are The Mavs Plotting A Move To Vegas? Mark Cuban Selling The Team Could Signal The Plan Is Now In Motion: REPORT)

Now, the Sphere could be hosting the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, as the league is in the final steps of locking down the venue for the event, according to commissioner Gary Bettman. The draft will take place June 28-29.

“I think it’ll be pretty dramatic,” Bettman said at the NHL Board of Governors meeting. “It will the first sporting event in the Sphere and I think it’ll be a pretty-well viewed event both in terms of the draft itself and the viral use of the Sphere inside and outside using the globe. We think it’ll be fun. We think it’ll be dramatic and compelling.”

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in June, shortly after the Golden Knights’ 2nd-straight Stanley Cup win pic.twitter.com/GkJyTa8yNK — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 5, 2023

Damn, I love Vegas, and I love this sphere. Fantastic idea, Gary! Whether you get booed or not (and you will), fantastic!

Just imagine how epic the draft is gonna be in this thing:

The MSG Sphere is an 18,600-seat auditorium in Las Vegas with a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen & Speakers. What Nigerian artist’s concert would you love to attend at the sphere? pic.twitter.com/MDHH8vrlnC — DISCOVERY DECK (@discoverydeckng) December 5, 2023

I am so game for this!