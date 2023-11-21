‘I’d Bet My House On It’: Tucker Warns 2024 Will Be ‘Like Nothing We’ve Ever Seen’ Before

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson stated at a conference that 2024 is going to be “like nothing we’ve ever seen,” referring to the upcoming presidential election and other factors.

Carlson spoke at the Risk On 360! Global Success Conference in Las Vegas and discussed his views on the issues within America both politically and culturally. Carlson began his speech by highlighting how the majority of Americans he knows are “angry and paranoid.” (RELATED: Maggie Haberman Says She Heard It’s A ‘Possibility’ Tucker Carlson Could Be Trump’s VP Selection)

“I flew out here across the country this morning and spent five hours texting people … and I gotta tell you, every single person I texted, with the exception of my wife — who’s not on the internet at all — was angry and paranoid,” Carlson stated.

“Seriously, and these are not crazy people. These are normal good people with like kids and stuff. With a vested interest in Americans’ success. These are not the burn-it-down caucus. These are the, you know, these are the people you want voting.”

Always trust your gut. If you feel like they’re lying to you, they are. pic.twitter.com/zkKYtRUbrf — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 21, 2023

Carlson continued to state that after his “assessment” of their views, he believes that they are completely justified in the way they feel, noting that the tension building within America will spill into the next year as the U.S. heads into an intense election season. (RELATED: ‘Right Wing Avengers’: Joe Rogan Says Crowd Went ‘Nuts’ Over Trump, Tucker UFC Appearance)

“And I have to say after assessing their views for five hours, I think they were justified in both. They had every reason to be angry and all the evidence required to become paranoid,” Carlson continued. “I’m just telling you once again, what you already know, which is this is going to be — the next year is going to be, I think I’d bet my house on it, really like nothing we’ve ever seen in the country. And everyone can kind of feel that. You know, most of our perceptions come through intuition rather than reason.”

“But if you’re close to your dog, you know, the dog knows exactly what’s going on … they just watch and they feel. And people are very much the same. And if something bad is about to happen, everybody gets jumpy. And everybody’s really jumpy right now,” Carlson stated.

Carlson gave some “suggestions” for the upcoming months, emphasizing the need to be aware of political surroundings, calling out President Joe Biden’s mental state, and highlighting the indictments against former President Donald Trump. Carlson additionally highlighted America’s social issues, including gender ideology.

“Your gut is the one thing that doesn’t lie to you. Your gut only has your interest in mind. It is not trying to sell you a product, or convince you to vote for it,” he said.

“If you feel like you’re being lied to, you’re 100 percent right — you are being lied to. And if you feel like something very intense in history is about to happen, don’t ignore it. Don’t panic. There’s not profit in that, you can’t control it — you’re not in charge of history,” Carlson added, highlighting that there is “similar volatility” in politics happening across the world, especially in the West.

“You’ve got two people people running for president — one of them is literally senile,” Carlson added, adding that he thinks Biden is “not running” the show at the White House. “Yet he’s standing for reelection at the age of 80.”

Carlson then pivoted to discussing Trump, saying, “Every time he gets indicted and every time they tack years onto this potential sentence, he becomes more popular — and now he’s winning.”

“Nothing that is happening now or that has happened for the last five or six years can be explained through conventional political terms.”

With crime rates rising and inflation, nearly 76 percent of voters believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. Fifty-two percent of Americans feel that, due to the country’s divide, “America’s best days are now behind us,” according to a PRRI report.