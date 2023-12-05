Alyssa Farah Griffin Pushes KJP To Condemn Far-Left Dem For Downplaying Hamas Rapes

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to condemn a far-left Democratic congresswoman over her comments on Hamas’ mass rape of Israeli women.

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal received bipartisan scrutiny for saying there needs to be “balanced” criticism of both Israel and Hamas in response to a question about the far-left’s silence on terrorists raping Israeli women. Jean-Pierre refused to condemn Jayapal’s remarks, leading Griffin to press harder during a Tuesday segment on “The View.”

“The House Democrats are planning to introduce a resolution this week both condemning the use of rape in war against Israeli women, seemingly in response to progressive caucus chairwoman’s comments this past weekend, Rep. Jayapal, basically saying we need to be balanced in our criticism, which seemed, was interpreted by many, myself included, to downplay the horrors of the actions of October 7. Does the White House support this resolution? Do you think the representative needs to clarify her remarks?” Griffin asked.

“So I’m gonna let the representatives speak for herself. I just can’t speak for her. I speak for the President of the United States. I am the White House press secretary, obviously, so that’s who I speak for,” Jean-Pierre answered. “And what I can say, and I said this in Sara’s [Haines] question when I answered it, which is when it comes to rape, that’s reprehensible. When it comes to using rape as a weapon of war, that’s reprehensible. We are very, very clear about denouncing Hamas’ actions and that’s what the president has been clear about and as an administration more broadly, we’re gonna continue to be very, very clear.”

“Do you think because of her perch, though, as the progressive leader, she should clarify her remarks?” Griffin pressed.

“I speak for the president. She has to speak for herself. We have been very, very clear,” the press secretary repeated.

Co-host Joy Behar interjected to push back against the word “progressive,” saying Jayapal is “extreme left.” (RELATED: Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams #MeToo Movement Over Their Refusal To Condemn Hamas)

During the Sunday interview with Jayapal, CNN’s Dana Bash pressed her to condemn Hamas terrorist for using rape as a war tactic. Jayapal said there should be as much criticism over the treatment of Palestinian civilians, and said she does not want this to become “the hierarchy of oppression.”

“With respect, I was just asking you about the women and you turned it back to Israel. I’m asking you about Hamas,” Bash said.

“I already answered your question, Dana,” Jayapal replied. “I said it’s horrific and I think that rape is horrific. Sexual assault is horrific. I think that it happens in war situations. Terrorist organizations like Hamas obviously are using these as tools.”

“However, I think we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians,” Jayapal continued.

Several international women’s organizations have either delayed or have been silent on the Israeli rape victims. Some of these organizations include The Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, Equality Now and the Global Fund for Women. It took 56 days for the United Nations Women to condemn the mass rape of the Israelis.