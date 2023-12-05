Jim Jordan Launches Investigation Into Georgia DA Prosecuting Trump For ‘Colluding’ With Jan 6 Committee

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan and Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia launched an investigation Tuesday into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who indicted former President Donald Trump in August, for “colluding” with the Jan. 6 Committee.

The House Judiciary Committee previously launched a probe into the district attorney over her conduct in the 2020 Georgia election interference case after Willis indicted the former president in mid-August. Jordan and Loudermilk’s inquiry cites a Dec. 17, 2021, letter they uncovered that has lead them to believe “Willis’s office coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee,” the Judiciary committee announced on Twitter.

“As you may be aware, I am conducting a criminal investigation of possible attempts to illegally interfere with the administration of Georgia’s 2020 General election. Through news reports, we are aware that your committee has interviewed witnesses relevant to our investigation. We understand from the same reports that your committee’s investigators may have collected records relevant to our investigation,” the letter from Willis to Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson reads.

“Please accept this letter as an official request from me for access to records that may be relevant to our criminal investigation. Those records include but are not limited to recordings and transcripts of witness interviews and depositions, electronic and print records of communications, and records of travel,” Willis added. (RELATED: House Judiciary Committee Launches Probe Into Fani Willis Over Trump Indictments)

Willis also suggested she and her staff pay a visit to Washington, D.C., to meet with the committee’s investigators in January and February of 2022.

Jordan and Loudermilk sent letters to both Willis and Thompson on Tuesday informing them of their knowledge of their correspondence, as well as requesting additional documents from them both. Specifically, Loudermilk asked Thompson for copies of all communications his committee had with Willis, records of travel provided to the district attorney, a list of individuals deposed and other information.

Along with Trump, Willis brought charges against 18 other individuals over their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, including violating the state’s “Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations” (RICO) Act. The district attorney delivered Trump’s fourth indictment, after he acquired charges from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in March and special counsel Jack Smith in both June and early August.

Willis, Thompson and Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

