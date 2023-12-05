Did John Kerry Fart On Stage? Hot Mic Picks Up Explosive Noise During Climate Speech

It sounds like former Secretary of State John Kerry might need to have a long look in the mirror, and really consider who or what is creating the biggest methane emissions. Is it cows, or his own butt?

Kerry seemed to release an audible fart Sunday during a conversation at a Climate Change Conference in Dubai with CNN Abu Dhabi’s managing editor Becky Anderson and International Energy Agency’s Executive Director Fatih Birol.

“There shouldn’t be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world,” Kerry said, commencing his latest, likely highly-funded rant about how we’re murdering the planet. “I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis …” he continued, but was unable to finish his thought as a massive fart appeared to erupt, possibly from his pants, echoing through the microphone and across the room.

Footage of the fart heard across the world was shared on social media, along with commentary from radio host Larry O’Connor.

It seems John Kerry should cut down on his greenhouse gases 🤣😂🤣 A loud fart sound can be heard as John Kerry is lecturing about the #ClimateScam. You be the judge, did Kerry fart? pic.twitter.com/cjFpMRI4lA — Red Pill USA (@Red_Pill_US) December 5, 2023

The audience applauded Kerry’s statements, oblivious to their own hypocrisy and the laughing stock they made of themselves. (RELATED: Did AOC Fart During A Video Message On Israel-Gaza Conflict?)

But Anderson didn’t miss the fart. She seemed to know exactly what had just happened. As the fart echoed, she flashed her head to the side and covered her hand with her mouth. I don’t know about y’all, but this is exactly what I do when I’m trying really, really, hard not to laugh.