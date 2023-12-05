Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Testifies About Candle-Throwing, Other Alleged Rage Incidents

Jonathan Majors’ accuser and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testified against the actor in a New York court on Tuesday, and described a series of alleged assaults, TMZ reported.

Jabbari stood trial and spoke to a jury while under oath. She discussed how she first met the actor, then went on to describe the escalation of his alleged assaults against her, according to TMZ. Jabbari also accused Majors of throwing her around violently while inside a car.

Jabbari described the relationship as controlling and abusive, according to TMZ. After meeting Majors on the set of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” she testified they quickly entered into a relationship that was plagued with flashes of anger and rage.

She said that during one alleged incident, she met one of Majors’ dogs and made small talk about how she was accustomed to dogs because her ex-boyfriend had a dog. She alleges Majors lost his temper and began yelling at her for bringing it up, according to TMZ.

“How dare I mention him,” she said, recounting the alleged incident, according to TMZ. “It’s embarrassing to him that I dated him. His dog is pathetic. That kind of stuff,” she added. She noted this was the first time she became afraid of Majors, and the breaking point after which his alleged rage became increasingly worse.

Jabbari accused Majors of throwing a candle at her and said it ended up denting her wall. She also testified that he knocked her headphones right off her head, and routinely berated her, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Jamie Foxx Speaks Out Amid Sexual Assault Allegations)

She reportedly cried throughout her testimony while she detailed a series of alleged instances that resulted in her feeling degraded and afraid. She has not yet spoken of the alleged assault that is primarily in question as part of this case, according to TMZ.