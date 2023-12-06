FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Called On Justice Department To Prosecute Anyone Defying Congressional Subpoenas

President Joe Biden once called on the DOJ to prosecute anyone who defies the January 6 Congressional Committee’s subpoena.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan are now threatening to hold his son, Hunter, in contempt if he refuses to appear for a deposition. The president told reporters in October 2021 that the select committee which investigated the January 6, 2021, riot should be prosecuted by the Justice Department if they were to defy congressional subpoenas.

“I hope that the committee goes after them and holds them accountable,” he told former CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who also previously worked at the Daily Caller.

The president made the remark as the House poised itself to hold Steve Bannon, who served as the Trump administration’s chief White House strategist, in contempt for refusing the committee’s subpoena.

Will @POTUS instruct the DOJ to prosecute Hunter if he defies a Congressional subpoena? QUESTION: “Mr. President, what’s your message to people who defy Congressional subpoenas…Should they be prosecuted by the Justice Department?” BIDEN: “Yes” https://t.co/zTdA6UPq8d pic.twitter.com/hVQnsRqpo5 — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) December 6, 2023

After the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Biden to appear before the committee for a deposition in November, Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe D. Lowell offered for his client to testify publicly instead and skip the deposition. Comer, Jordan and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith rejected Lowell’s offer and demanded he attend the closed-door deposition.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Comer and Jordan told Lowell the president’s son will be held in contempt if he refuses a subpoena or refuses to appear for a closed-door deposition Dec. 13. (RELATED: DOJ Blocking Testimony From Key Officials Involved With Hunter Biden Investigation, House Report Says)

“Contrary to the assertions in your letter, there is no ‘choice’ for Mr. Biden to make; the subpoenas compel him to appear for a deposition on December 13. If Mr. Biden does not appear for his deposition on December 13, 2023, the Committees will initiate contempt of Congress proceedings,” the letter reads.

Criminal contempt of Congress is a misdemeanor criminal offense for those who do not comply with congressional subpoenas, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Jordan and Comer are leading the impeachment inquiry into the president’s alleged involvement into his son’s foreign business dealings in Ukraine, China, and Romania, which he has denied ever discussing his son’s business dealings. The committees’ investigations found that the now-president attended dinners in Washington D.C. with Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi in 2015 and with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina in 2014.

Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer testified that the younger Biden called his dad about twenty times on speakerphone while his foreign business partners were present.

During a Wednesday press conference, Biden denied that he interacted with his son’s business associates despite the Ways and Means Committee finding that Biden reportedly used a pseudonym to exchange more than 50 emails with the individuals. Emails show he communicated with Eric Schwerin, Hunter Biden’s business associate and accountant, using an alias, “Robin Ware.”