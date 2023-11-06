Biden Admin Reportedly Made False Statement About Dinner With Hunter Biden’s Ukrainian Business Partner

The White House reportedly issued a false statement denying a meeting between Joe Biden and an executive from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, despite public evidence to the contrary.

Joe Biden met with Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi at a spring 2015 dinner in Washington, D.C., according to an email on Hunter Biden’s laptop archive and testimony from former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer. In October 2021, the White House denied Joe Biden had an encounter with Pozharskyi in a statement to Politico, the outlet reported Sunday. (RELATED: These Are The Biggest Lies Joe Biden Told About Hunter’s Foreign Influence Peddling)

The article does have fresh reporting: “The explicit White House denial of even an informal encounter [between Joe Biden and Vadym Pozharskyi], reported here for the first time…” But Archer was interviewed at the end of July. Why didn’t @Politico report then it had been lied to? — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) November 6, 2023

“Does this rule out any informal encounter with Pozharskyi in April 2015?” Politico asked the White House. “Yes,” a White House spokesperson replied.

Politico followed up with the White House following Archer’s July testimony before the House Oversight Committee. The White House did not answer a question about Joe Biden’s dinner with Pozharskyi, instead denying Joe Biden’s involvement with Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

“As we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son or anyone else in the family, and House Republicans’ own witnesses, including Devon Archer, have testified that the President never even discussed business with his son,” a second White House spokesperson told the outlet.

Archer testified about how Joe Biden spoke with his son’s foreign business associates on 20 occasions, including a spring 2014 dinner with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and the spring 2015 dinner attended by Pozharskyi. He also said the Biden family “brand” protected Burisma and allowed the firm to stay in business. (RELATED: Comer Unveils Bank Records Showing Joe Biden Received $40,000 Of ‘Laundered’ Chinese Money)

Burisma was paying Hunter Biden more than $80,000 per month at the time then-VP Biden met Pozharskyi, according to bank records released in August by the Oversight Committee. Hunter Biden had no prior experience with Ukraine or the energy industry when he took a position on Burisma’s board.

Pozharskyi sent Hunter Biden an email in April 2015 thanking the younger Biden for allowing him to meet the vice president, the New York Post first reported ahead of the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: FBI Knew New York Post’s Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Real Ahead Of 2020 Election, FBI Form Shows)

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” Pozharskyi emailed Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015.

The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop have been verified by the Daily Caller News Foundation, New York Times, Washington Post and other media outlets. IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified in May to the House Ways and Means Committee and said the laptop contents were authenticated by the FBI as early as November 2019.

Hunter Biden’s former business associate Tony Bobulinski told the FBI the New York Post’s reporting was real in an October 2020 interview, according to an FBI FD-302 interview summary released in September by the Ways and Means Committee.

Biden’s defense attorney Abbe D. Lowell wrote a letter in October demanding Biden-appointed U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves investigate Bobulinski for alleged false statements to the FBI, NBC News first reported Friday.

Bobulinski issued a statement to the Washington Free Beacon Friday denying Lowell’s accusations and demanding the Biden family testify before Congress.

NEW: Tony Bobulinski is challenging Joe and Hunter Biden to testify before Congress under oath after Hunter’s lawyer referred Bobulinski to the DOJ for criminal prosecution https://t.co/jeyLG5kTaz — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 3, 2023

“All of the allegations contained in Mr Lowell’s 10-page letter to U.S. Attorney Graves are patently false, and I look forward to exposing these lies and laying out the facts in a public forum in short order,” Bobulinski told the outlet.

“If Hunter Biden and the Biden family are so determined to ensure that the full truth is put before the American People, Hunter, Jim, Joe and I should all appear together before Congress, publicly and under oath. They can name the date, time and place and I would certainly be willing to do that for the American people.”

Hunter Biden is suing Delaware computer repairman John Mac Isaac, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler for disseminating the contents of the laptop.