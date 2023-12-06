Watch Jamie Dimon’s Reaction When John Kennedy Cracks An Alec Baldwin Joke In The Middle Of A Hearing

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon couldn’t help but burst into laughter after Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy cracked a joke about Alec Baldwin during a hearing on banks.

Kennedy first pointed out while three banks failed this year, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) missed key warning signs because those in charge “were too busy urinating off the top of a hotel or abusing young women who went to work for the FDIC.”

Kennedy then turned his attention toward FDIC rules created in Basel, Switzerland.

“Mr. Dimon, don’t you find it ironic? The FDIC is now turning to you and saying, ‘You know our track record, which is blemished at the FDIC, your bank isn’t broken but we’re going to tell you how to fix it.’ Do you find that ironic? They’re going to tell you how to fix it based on standards put together by bureaucrats in Basel, Switzerland, not by the United States Congress. Do you find it ironic that they’re telling you this and proposing this? Isn’t that kind of like being given gun safety advice by Alec Baldwin?” (RELATED: Groundbreaking New Footage From ‘Rust’ Set Depicts Alec Baldwin In A New Light)



Dimon appeared confused at first as to whether he should respond before cracking up and saying: “Should I answer the question?”

Baldwin may potentially face charges over his alleged involvement in the 2021 death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was fatally shot on set, though Baldwin denies pulling the trigger. Forensic experts produced information they said would show the Colt .45 revolver used in the shooting had been pulled “sufficiently” to cause the gun to fire.

“Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed was charged with involuntary manslaughter and a trial date has been set for Feb. 21, 2024. Reed has pled not guilty to the charges.