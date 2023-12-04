The Philadelphia Refereeagles are out here making moves!

Not only do the Refereeagles have the referees on their side, but they just loaded up even further on the defensive side of the ball, signing three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard to a one-year deal Monday.

In a move that he labeled “shocking,” Leonard was released by the Indianapolis Colts last month. Since then, he’s been visiting with teams, including Philly. (RELATED: Big Dom, Philadelphia Eagles Head Of Security, Potentially Facing ‘Significant Punishment’ For Being An Outright Boss)

The other franchise that Leonard paid a visit to was Refereeagles rival the Dallas Cowboys, who the Birds play in Week 14.

Leonard was released by the Colts due to his role diminishing because of the lack of both productivity and explosiveness in his performance with Indy. In 2022, he had two back surgeries to take care of his nerve issues, which were taking a toll on his lower body.

We’ve agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Shaquille Leonard. pic.twitter.com/WjCsPDHRVQ — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 4, 2023

I like this move by the Philadelphia Refereeagles — minimal risk move, because y’all know they got him for cheap.

Yeah, Shaquille Leonard has probably lost his superstardom, but on this Refereeagles defense, he doesn’t have to be a superstar. All the team would need is a little bit of productivity here and a little bit of productivity there, everything else would be gravy after that, and who knows … maybe Leonard has some juice left?

Be happy, Eagles fans. Good move with the referees standing by you loud and proud.