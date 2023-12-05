Former NFL Superstar TJ Houshmandzadeh Files Restraining Order Against Woman Who Adopted His Last Name: REPORT

I’m willing to bet this will be one of the craziest stories that you read today — watch (or should I say read?).

Anyways, a wild report is putting a spotlight on former NFL wide receiver TJ Houshmandzadeh filing a restraining order against a woman who he claims has had an obsession with him for years now. And it’s so bad that she actually adopted the ex-superstar’s last name.

A woman named Annette Marie Houshmandzadeh, who is 53 years old, has allegedly been putting TJ and his family under harassment, and this has apparently been going on since at least 2015, according to TMZ.

The woman used to have the name of Annette Selkirk, but eventually changed her last name due to her “bizarre and extreme obsession” with the former NFL Pro Bowler and his family, according to court documents per the outlet.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Former #Bengals star WR TJ Houshmandzadeh had to file for a restraining order against a woman that is so obsessed with him that she changed her last name to Houshmandzadeh, per @TMZ_Sports TJ claims the woman has been posing as the mother of his kids online,… pic.twitter.com/nPlO6YXNt0 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 4, 2023

Oh, but it doesn’t stop there.

Houshmandzadeh says that a restraining order against the woman was initially filed in 2015, however, she resumed the stalking when it expired in 2019, according to TMZ.

The filing from Houshmandzadeh also claims the woman is possibly dangerous, with the former football star stating that she sent him a letter once saying that she had “several bullets inscribed with the names of each member of the Houshmandzadeh family,” per the outlet. (RELATED: Trevor Lawrence Suffers Potential Season-Ending Injury, Putting Jacksonville Jaguars’ Super Bowl Dreams In Doubt)

And on top of that absolute craziness, Annette has also allegedly been acting like his children’s mother on the internet, made contact with his wife, and also sent both mail and personal items to his residence, per TMZ.

Just wild … I told you we were dealing with some wackiness.