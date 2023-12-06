‘Puts The A** In Assist’: Trent Alexander-Arnold Shows Full On Plumber’s Crack Before Leading Liverpool To Epic Goal

Wasn’t expecting this when I placed my soccer bets today…

If you were watching the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Sheffield United on Peacock (I’m watching Manchester United-Chelsea and hate myself for missing this), you might have noticed something, well, that you weren’t expecting to say the least.

To kick off the scoring for the Reds, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold kicked a brilliant assist to centre-back Virgil van Dijk, and though that sounds great, TAA might have a hard time watching the replay. (RELATED: Neymar Separating From Child’s Mother Days After His DMs With OnlyFans Model Leaked: REPORT)

With the score even at 0-0, the 25-year-old kicked the ball from the corner, and did so perfectly to van Dijk for him to get the easy score with a rocket off his foot. But there was something else fascinating about this score.

Alexander-Arnold’s ass was showing … yep.

“VVD goal for Liverpool. But not before TAA puts the a** in assist,” one Twitter user wrote.

VVD goal for Liverpool. But not before TAA puts the a** in assist. 🌙😂 pic.twitter.com/e8100SnT5R — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 6, 2023

CHELSEA GOOOAAALLLLLLL! (Sorry, like I said, I’m watching the Blues game)

But anyway, I do wish I could’ve seen this live, you guys know how much I love crash content. But luckily, my editor is a big fan of soccer like myself and was watching this match, so he let me know about this right when it happened. Not only is this a brilliant goal, but we also had some comedy to go along with it.

Sounds like a major win to me — like what I’m hoping Chelsea gets over Manchester United.