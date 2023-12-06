Editorial

‘Puts The A** In Assist’: Trent Alexander-Arnold Shows Full On Plumber’s Crack Before Leading Liverpool To Epic Goal

If you were watching the Premier League match between Liverpool and Sheffield United, you might have noticed something, well, that you weren't expecting. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @MenInBlazers]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Wasn’t expecting this when I placed my soccer bets today…

If you were watching the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Sheffield United on Peacock (I’m watching Manchester United-Chelsea and hate myself for missing this), you might have noticed something, well, that you weren’t expecting to say the least.

To kick off the scoring for the Reds, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold kicked a brilliant assist to centre-back Virgil van Dijk, and though that sounds great, TAA might have a hard time watching the replay. (RELATED: Neymar Separating From Child’s Mother Days After His DMs With OnlyFans Model Leaked: REPORT)

With the score even at 0-0, the 25-year-old kicked the ball from the corner, and did so perfectly to van Dijk for him to get the easy score with a rocket off his foot. But there was something else fascinating about this score.

Alexander-Arnold’s ass was showing … yep.

“VVD goal for Liverpool. But not before TAA puts the a** in assist,” one Twitter user wrote.

CHELSEA GOOOAAALLLLLLL! (Sorry, like I said, I’m watching the Blues game)

But anyway, I do wish I could’ve seen this live, you guys know how much I love crash content. But luckily, my editor is a big fan of soccer like myself and was watching this match, so he let me know about this right when it happened. Not only is this a brilliant goal, but we also had some comedy to go along with it.

Sounds like a major win to me — like what I’m hoping Chelsea gets over Manchester United.