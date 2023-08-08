Porn Site Offers Chelsea $43 Million To Place Their Logo On Front Of Team Jersey: REPORT

Adult subscription platform My.Club offered Chelsea $43 million to sponsor the team and place their logo on the soccer team’s jerseys, according to Mirror.

Chelsea hosts Liverpool Aug. 13 for their Premier League debut. However, Chelsea is reportedly still struggling to find a new sponsor. (RELATED: US Women’s Soccer Hilariously Eliminated From World Cup In Such Sweet, Sweet Poetic Justice)

Mobile network Three sponsored Chelsea until May 2023. The soccer team was close to striking a deal with streaming platform Paramount+, but the deal collapsed earlier this summer, Mirror noted. The Paramount+ deal was reportedly worth the same amount as My.Club’s offer.

Chelsea Offered 43 Million Dollars To Have Their Shirts (Jerseys) Have A Big Ole Porn Logo https://t.co/a2mlfKlewk pic.twitter.com/Efo7vhJSxz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 8, 2023

“We here at My.Club want to sponsor Chelsea as they look to improve on last season’s disappointment,” My.Club President Mike Ford said. “We want to have the My.Club logo emblazoned on the front of Chelsea’s jerseys before the club kicks off its 2023 season against Liverpool. This contribution would work for both parties. For Blues, it will help make perfect signings like Kylian [Mbappe]. For us, it will ensure Blues fans have only two clubs to call ‘mine.’”

On Aug. 16, the new Chelsea home kit will be available for purchase – three days after the team’s Premier League debut. There is no pre-order option available because the shirt lacks a sponsor.