‘I’m Absolutely Ready’: Charlie Sheen Is Geared Up For His TV Comeback

Charlie Sheen seems confident that will be “winning” for all the right reasons, as he prepares to return to television.

The famous actor has been on a hiatus for the past six years. His disappearance came shortly after his drug addiction was front and center in an explosive 2011 interview. At the time, he dragged the creator of “Two and a Half Men,” Chuck Lorre, which resulted in him getting fired from the hit show. Sheen says the past is far behind him, and claims he’s sober, happy, and ready for his big return, according to a recent interview with People.

The 58-year-old star has reunited with Lorre once more, and will return to television by appearing as himself in two episodes of Lorre’s show, “Bookie,” starring Sebastian Maniscalco, according to People.

This will come as a shock to many fans, considering the way Sheen unleashed on Lorre during his infamous, on-screen meltdown. He explained how things between them had been smoothed over.

“Chuck reached out he said, ‘Hey, it’s time to bury the hatchet. It’s time for us to give each other a hug. And remember the great stuff that we did together,'” Sheen said.

“Because we made a lot of people happy for a long time, and we left some really solid work behind us.”

He said it was “surreal” to be working with Lorre again for the first time in years when they reunited in the studio lot.

“Both of us were just beaming. Beaming,” he said.

Sheen knows his reputation has been damaged and is aware that this is one step forward toward a future that remains unknown.

“All I can control is my reaction to things, which in and of itself is a daily battle,” Sheen told People.

“So I’m staying completely neutral. I’m not building any wild fantasies about what this is going to lead to. I’m just going to live inside of exactly what the moment is, what the experience is, and if it spurs or sparks another opportunity, that’s amazing,” he said.

“And if it doesn’t? Then maybe I’ll go out and create the next opportunity.”

Sheen made it clear that he is prepared for the hard work to begin.

“I’m absolutely ready,” he said. (RELATED: ‘I Do Not Condone This’: Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Is On OnlyFans, And He’s Not Impressed)

“For the longest time, I had the best work reputation. I was the first to arrive, last to leave, when in doubt I’d over prepare. I would just check every fricking box. And that went away. So I was really excited about being that guy again,” he told People.

Bookie can be streamed Thursdays on Max.