‘Peaky Blinders’ Actor Benjamin Zephaniah Dead At 65

“Peaky Blinders” actor Benjamin Zephaniah died Thursday at the age of 65, according to a post on his Instagram page.

“It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning the 7th December 2023,” his family wrote. “Benjamin was diagnosed with a brain tumor 8 weeks ago.”

His family described the famous actor’s last moments, and paid tribute to the man he was both on and off screen.

“Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news,” the family wrote. “Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator, he gave the world so much.”

“Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy,” they said.

Zephaniah was a prolific poet and was highly respected for the role he played in “Peaky Blinders,” as the character Jeremiah Jesus.

“His poetry is strongly influenced by the music and poetry of Jamaica and what he calls ‘street politics,'” a biography posted to his website read.

“His first real public performance was in church when he was 10 years old, by the time he was 15 he had developed a strong following in his home town of Handsworth where he had gained a reputation as a young poet who was capable of speaking on local and international issues.”

Famous actor and fellow “Peaky Blinders” star Cillian Murphy posted a heartfelt tribute to his friend and colleague, upon hearing of his passing, according to The Guardian.

“Benjamin was a truly gifted and beautiful human being – a generational poet, writer, musician and activist. A proud Brummie and a Peaky Blinder,” Murphy said. (RELATED: Andrea Fay Friedman Dead At 53)

Fans and loved ones are flooding social media with warm memories and messages of condolences as they mourn the loss of the talented artist.