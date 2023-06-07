Famous Actress Shannen Doherty Shares Powerful Video Of Her Brain Radiation Procedure

“Beverly Hills, 90210” actress Shannen Doherty on Tuesday shared a powerful video of herself undergoing a brain radiation procedure.

Doherty, 52, revealed the emotional and physical ordeal she has undergone as she continues her battle with cancer. “On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram video. “Yesterdays [sic] video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain.”

The clip captured the medical experience, showing Doherty’s entire face and head covered by the mask. Tears were visibly falling from her eyes as the doctors prepared for her treatment.

Watch the video here.

Shannen Doherty shares heartbreaking cancer update: ‘My fear is obvious’ https://t.co/PXGc0geBW3 pic.twitter.com/pt6g0pZZXc — Page Six (@PageSix) June 7, 2023

“January 12, the first round of radiation took place,” Doherty continued. “My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, according to CBS News. The cancer had spread to her lymph nodes by 2016, and she subsequently underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and radiation. After going into remission in 2017, the actress revealed in 2020 that the breast cancer had returned, saying, “I’m stage four,” the outlet reported at the time.

Doherty thanked her medical team for providing ongoing care in her Instagram message. (RELATED: REPORT: Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce, Rep Drags Her Estranged Husband)

“I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai [sic],” she wrote.

She left fans with something to think about before signing off.

“But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like,” Doherty concluded.