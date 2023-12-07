Video Shows Horny Buck Destroying Deer Statue

A California woman discovered that a horny deer had destroyed a statue on her and her family’s property, according to video footage shared by Fox 26.

Dolores Eastman Runte, who owns a cabin at Camp Nelson in Tulare County noticed the legs of a deer statue she and her family use for crossbow target practice were broken off, KMPH Fox26 News reported. (RELATED: Rare ‘Zombie’ Disease Kills Deer In Yellowstone National Park)

The owner of the deer statue noticed the missing legs when she arrived home and proceeded to check on her Ring security camera footage to find the identity of the vandal or vandals, according to KMPH. The culprit, however, turned out to be non-human as the recording showed a male deer approaching the statue and attempting to mate with it.

This incident happened a week after either the same or a different deer appeared on the property and was caught on camera attempting to mate with the same statue, according to a second report from KMPH and another from UPI News. The first time, the statue escaped the incident unharmed.

The second incident, however, resulted in both the romantic buck and the inanimate statue teetering and falling to the ground when the buck attempted to mount it, according to UPI. In the security footage videos of both incidents provided by UPI, the deer approached the statue, mounted it, stopped, walked around it, sniffed it, and then tried to mount it again.