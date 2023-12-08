‘It’s Devastating’: Sol Wisenberg Says Hunter Biden Indictment ‘Absolutely Vindicates’ IRS Whistleblowers

Former Deputy Independent Counsel Sol Wisenberg said Friday that two Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers were vindicated by Thursday’s Hunter Biden indictment.

Special counsel David Weiss secured the nine-count indictment of Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, for failing to pay over $1 million in taxes from 2016 to 2019. Biden previously was indicted by a federal grand jury in Delaware on charges of illegally possessing a firearm while using illegal drugs and for making false statements in the course of purchasing the firearm on Sept. 14, and entered a “not guilty” plea in a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, on Oct. 3. (RELATED: ‘Untouchable’: Former Trump Official Says Indictment Will Keep Hunter Out Of Reach Of House Investigators)

“It’s devastating to Hunter Biden and there’s absolutely no reason why it couldn’t have been done several months ago or a year ago,” Wisenberg told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “And it absolutely vindicates the whistleblowers, because this is their evidence that they got and demanded not be ignored. It vindicates them and it shows what an absolute sweetheart deal that plea that imploded was.”

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge during a July 26 hearing after a plea bargain announced June 20 collapsed after United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the initial plea deal reached between federal prosecutors and Biden.

“If it hadn’t been for the judge asking the right questions and for the greediness, I have to say this, the greediness of Hunter’s defense attorneys at the time, for all of this hinky language they put in there, remember, the hiding the paragraph in the diversion agreement that really was a bridge too far, a bridge too far for the judge,” Wisenberg said.

“There is an old saying, pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered, and they got slaughtered because they ask for too much,” Wisenberg continued.

