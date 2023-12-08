Legendary ‘Love Story’ Actor Dead At 82

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal died Friday at the age of 82, his son confirmed on Instagram.

His son, actor Patrick O’Neal, confirmed news of his death on Instagram on Friday.

“So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick wrote. O’Neal was diagnosed with leukemia in 2001, and stage 2 prostate cancer in 2012, but his cause of death has not been shared at this time, the New York Post reported.

O’Neal was best known for his role in the 1970s hit, “Love Story.” He earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for playing the role of Oliver, and quickly became a household name.

The film earned $136.4 million globally at the time, which is estimated to be $915.7 million today, according to the New York Post.

The famous actor was a two-time Golden Globe nominee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick O’Neal (@patrick_oneal)

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life,” Patrick wrote to Instagram.

“My dad became an international movie star with Love Story at the beginning of the 1970’s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, A Bridge Too Far, The Main Event, and The Driver,” he continued.

“He is a Hollywood legend. Full stop.”

O’Neal made his final television appearances by appearing on 24 episodes of “Bones,” with his last appearance dating to 2017, according to The New York Post. (RELATED: ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actor Benjamin Zephaniah Dead At 65)

O’Neal famously married Joanna Moore, and later went on to have an on-again, off-again relationship with Farrah Fawcett.

Fans and loved ones have taken to social media to share fond memories of the famous actor, and pay tribute to his incredible contributions to Hollywood.