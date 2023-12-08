Robbers Steal $1,000,000 Chain From Celebrity Jeweler At Gunpoint, Police Say: REPORT

Benny Nisanov, celebrity jeweler who operates as “Benny Da Jeweler,” was reportedly held at gunpoint and allegedly robbed of approximately $1 million in jewelry Thursday in Manhattan.

Law enforcement officials said two armed men broke into Nisanov’s pop-up shop and threatened to shoot, according to the New York Post. The men allegedly robbed him of a single chain worth an estimated $1 million, before they reportedly fled in what was believed to be a Mercedes, police said. Nisanov has serviced high-end clientele, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mary J. Blige, Pop Smoke, Lil Tjay, Ice Spice, Nick Minaj and Usher.

“He has a lot of celebrity clients,” another jeweler in the area told the New York Post.

Another jeweler and friend of Nisanov named Leo was unsure whether the incident was a set-up, according to the New York Post. Leo said someone told him a prospective buyer called Nisanov in the middle of the night to purchase jewelry, and Nisanov opened the door for the client.

“I’m assuming maybe when the customer came in that they set him up,” he told the Post. “Who really wants to shop at one o’clock in the morning unless they work at Grand Central all day and they have to go in the middle of the night?”

Leo drew attention to Nisanov’s online presence and suggested he became a target after boasting his wealth and the status of his clientele. (RELATED: REPORT: Burglars Steal $1 Million In Cash And Jewels From Beyonce’s Mom)

Nisanov was spotted Thursday afternoon at the World’s Largest Jewelry Exchange but didn’t want to speak on the matter, per the Post.