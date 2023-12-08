NBA Team Is Urging Superstar To Take It Easy On The Twinkies And Shed Some Pounds, But He’s Reportedly Being Stubborn

The NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly repeatedly told their star forward Zion Williamson that he needs to improve his diet and conditioning, but the 2019 number one overall draft pick refuses to listen, according to Christian Clark of NOLA.com

Williamson was arguably the most hyped draft prospect in the NBA since LeBron James graced the cover of Sports Illustrated as a high school student in 2002. Zion’s high-flying dunks captured the attention of the nation, landing him spots on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top Ten before he even committed to play college ball at Duke.

His enticing athleticism made him the easy choice at number one for the Pelicans in 2019. But since they’ve taken him he’s been nothing but a disappointment.

Even though he’s averaged a solid 25 points per game while healthy, the hefty forward has struggled to stay on the court, missing the entire 2021-2022 season with a foot injury, as well as vast chunks of almost every other season he’s played in.

The Pelicans have made the playoffs only once in his career, last year when they made the play-in tournament as a ninth seed. They fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game Williamson could not play due to injury.

When Williamson has been on the court he’s looked sluggish and slow and seemingly struggled to keep up with the pace of the game. Broadcasters and former legendary big men Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley took note of the sluggishness, with O’Neal claiming Zion “does not run hard.”

O'Neal added "It's not a diss. It's going to be a lesson from one great big man to another guy that can be a great big. Does not run hard. I had the same problem my first- second year. I thought I was running hard."

Barkley also chimed in, saying “He should be the best player and he’s not even close.”