Zion Williamson Has Reportedly Put On A Noticeable Amount Of Weight

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has reportedly put on weight.

According to Bleacher Report, NBA executives have noticed that the former Duke phenom, who is dealing with a foot injury, doesn’t appear to be at the 280 pounds that he plays at. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I know Zion at 280, and he was not 280,” an unnamed person told Bleacher Report. An unnamed Western Conference executive added, “These are the injuries you have to be the most concerned about, a foot injury for a guy with noted weight issues.”

On the Pelicans, Zion Williamson, and yet another injury complicating the franchise’s future with their star: https://t.co/5ph36iOqN3 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) October 20, 2021

I’m sure people are going to hear these quotes and overreact. I wouldn’t be worried about it at all if I was pulling for the Pelicans.

Zion is only 21-years-old, a physical freak of nature and it shouldn’t take him any time at all to shake any gained weight.

If he was older and not as athletic, it’d be a bit different. However, that’s clearly not the case. He’s insanely athletic and young.

When you’re young, it doesn’t take much to change your weight status. I used to be fat as hell in my mid-20s and now I look like a dual-threat Heisman quarterback.

If I can do it, Zion Williamson can damn sure do it.

GOOD NEWS: I’m no longer fat after staying off soda for three years, and some now say I look like a Heisman caliber athlete. BAD NEWS FOR THE LADIES: I’m not single. I hate to break hearts, but you all need to find someone else. pic.twitter.com/66NdKXsY7e — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 29, 2021

Everyone take a deep breath and relax. Williamson will be just fine!