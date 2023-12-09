American Tennis Icon Chris Evert Shares Devastating Life Update

American tennis icon and 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert shared Friday that her ovarian cancer has returned, CBS News reported.

Evert, 68, renowned for her formidable presence on the tennis court, revealed the ovarian cancer, which she initially overcame, has reemerged, according to CBS News. She revealed that a recent PET scan detected cancer cells in her pelvic region, per the outlet. The discovery led to her undergoing robotic surgery earlier this week, and she will soon begin a course of chemotherapy, per the outlet.

“My cancer is back,” Evert said in a statement, per CBS News. “While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early.” (RELATED: New Blood Test Can Reportedly Predict Cancer Before Tumors Form)

While this development means Evert will likely be absent from her broadcasting duties at the upcoming Australian Open, she remains optimistic about her future and expressed her intention to be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season following the Australian Open.

The tennis legend’s journey with ovarian cancer began December 2021, CBS News reported. In January 2023, she shared an update on her cancer fight with relief that she was cancer-free. The personal impact of the ovarian cancer is underscored by the loss of her sister, Jeanne Evert, to the disease in 2020.

Evert used her platform to raise awareness as she emphasized the importance of being proactive. “I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself,” Evert further added, per CBS News. “Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season.”