Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell Dead At 29 After Cancer Diagnosis

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away Saturday, her mother, reality TV star Mama June Shannon, confirmed in a social media post.

The eldest daughter of Shannon, who is known for her role in the show, “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” succumbed to Stage 4 adrenal carcinoma, a severe form of cancer. The news was announced Sunday by Shannon through an Instagram post. Cardwell was only 29 years old, per Deadline.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that @annamarie35 is no longer with us,” Shannon, 44, wrote. “She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by June Shannon (@mamajune)

Cardwell was diagnosed with stage four adrenal carcinoma in January after seeking medical attention for stomach pain, per TMZ. Following a series of tests, the cancer was found to have affected her liver, kidney and lung, per the outlet. (RELATED: Nelson Mandela’s Granddaughter Dies Of Cancer At 43)

The family reportedly came together to support Cardwell through this difficult time, per the outlet. There was a sense of hopefulness about her treatment, despite the significant impact the illness had on her, per the outlet. Cardwell underwent her first chemotherapy session in February, a treatment which resulted in hair loss, a common side effect, per the outlet.

The news struck a chord with fans and followers of the family, known for their presence in the reality TV world. The family’s strength and unity in facing Cardwell’s illness has reportedly been a source of inspiration, according to reactions posted to social media.