Former Tennessee Titans Star Frank Wycheck, 52, Dies After Hitting His Head During Fall

Frank Wycheck, who was a tight end for both the Houston Oilers and the Tennessee Titans, tragically died Saturday morning. He was 52.

Wycheck's family said he fell while inside of his home in Chattanooga, Tennessee and ended up hitting his head, according to a statement. Later that day, he was found unresponsive.

A Titans‘ Ring of Honor member, Wycheck tallied a total of 4,958 yards and 27 touchdowns off 482 receptions — that last statistic ranks third in the history of the organization. He was named a three-time Pro Bowler, earning the honor in 1998, 1999 and 2000, according to ESPN.

When the Oilers moved to Tennessee and became the Titans in 1997, Wycheck was one of the key players for the team, and is most remembered for the “Music City Miracle,” one of the NFL’s most famous plays. The play happened back in 2000 during an AFC wild card playoff contest between the Titans and Buffalo Bills.

The Tennessee Titans mourn the loss of a beloved member of our Titans family, Frank Wycheck 💙 pic.twitter.com/3XoR3HXBle — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 10, 2023

With 16 seconds left on the clock, Buffalo took a 16-15 lead after hitting a field goal. On the kickoff return, Wycheck tossed a lateral which flew over the field and landed in the hands of wide receiver/kick returner Kevin Dyson. Dyson went on to run for 75 yards to get the winning touchdown for Tennessee in their 22-16 win.

In his 11 years with the Oilers and Titans, Wycheck compiled 5,126 yards and 28 touchdowns off 505 catches. He was drafted in the sixth round of the 1993 NFL Draft after coming out of Maryland.