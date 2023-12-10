LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Win Inaugural NBA Cup

The Los Angeles Lakers (and LeBron) have another trophy to add to the case!

When you look at the franchises who have the most NBA championships in league history, the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics top the list with 17 each. But following Saturday night, the purple and gold are now the only team ever in the Association to win the NBA Cup. (RELATED: LSU’s Jayden Daniels Wins 2023 Heisman Trophy)

Leading the way for the Lake Show in the final was power forward Anthony Davis, who was absolutely mesmerizing with 41 points, 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks en route to a 123-109 win for the Lakers over the Indiana Pacers at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

And running the show overall for Los Angeles and being named MVP of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament … dah, dah, dah! … LeBron James! Your boy! The self-proclaimed king put up a stat line of 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the championship game.

WATCH:

The Lakers have won the first ever NBA Cup as they take down the Pacers! Everyone getting $500,000 In-Season Tournament pic.twitter.com/bmVvsYnmiY — Oh no he didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) December 10, 2023

FIRST-EVER IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS 🏆 The Los Angeles Lakers lift the #NBACup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8tlF9EKqwu — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2023

I already know Lakers fans gotta be feeling good, I know I would be as a Miami Heat fan…

how Lakers fans sleeping tonight pic.twitter.com/CC6bzjD0KM — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) December 10, 2023

Lucky motherf…let me shut my mouth.

But for real though, congratulations to the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as LeBron James. This is another cool chapter in the self-proclaimed king’s story — too bad about all of the cringe and cappin’ mixed in.