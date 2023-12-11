Netflix Is Trying To Do A ‘Yellowstone’ Show. Here’s What We Know

Netflix is officially trying to do a “Yellowstone,” announcing its up-coming series “Ransom Canyon” in early December.

“Ransom Canyon” is said to be a “romance-fueled family drama,” set around the lives of three families living in Texas Hill Country, Netflix described in the press release. As of the time of writing, the series is set to star Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly in the leading roles.

Duhamel will portray a man called Staten Kirkland … which literally sounds like a Costco brand of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner in the hit Taylor Sheridan series “Yellowstone.” Kirkland is the “owner and sole occupant” of Double K Ranch, Netflix noted, which suggests this series is going to an extreme level of fiction where a massive ranch can run with only one person living on it. This has literally never happened in history, but okay.

Kelly will portray Quinn, a failed musician who returns to Ransom Canyon to start the next chapter of her life.

‘Yellowstone’ Star Physically Fought Taylor Sheridan Years Before Their Lawsuit | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/seQyFQwMX3 — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 7, 2023

What I am hearing from this plotline is a cheap knock-off of a Nicholas Sparks romance, with all the typical tropes that I hope at least some women can enjoy. But let’s be honest, anything cowboy or western is going to feel like a cheap knock-off of “Yellowstone” at this point. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Makes Huge Announcement On Future Of Show, Kevin Costner And Next Spinoff)

After watching the first, utterly revoltingly terrible episode of “Obliterated,” a so-called special ops comedy drama created by Netflix as a cringe, woke, sexually explicit version of “Special Ops: Lioness“, my hopes are way, way lower than you could possibly fathom for “Ransom Canyon.” I genuinely hope it’s good, but pretty much everything non-documentary put out by Netflix of recent has been pretty bad.