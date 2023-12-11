Police Arrest ‘Undocumented’ Man In Murder Of High School Cheerleader Found In Bathtub

Texas authorities have made an arrest in the murder of a high school cheerleader whose body was discovered by her mother last Tuesday, authorities said in a statement.

Edna Police Chief, Rick Boone, said in Sunday’s statement that his officers worked with Texas Rangers to arrest an undocumented immigrant, 23-year-old Rafael Govea Romero, under suspicion of capital murder in relation to the death of local high school cheerleader, Lizbeth Medina.

“Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizabeth’s family and friends are grieving and still need support from the community,” Boone said. “The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace.” (17-Year-Old Teen Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Ex-Boyfriend Weeks After Seeking No Contact Order)

On Friday, police released information about potential suspects, including photos of an unidentified individual and vehicle that were of interest, according to a statement. Police noted that one of the possible suspects had a tattoo behind his right ear, was wearing a black Volcom hooded sweatshirt, and that he was driving a silver Ford Taurus, according to the statement.

Medina’s mother found her dead in the bathtub after returning to the family’s apartment to look for her since she did not show up for a cheerleading performance with her squad at a Christmas parade in Edna Tuesday, The National Desk (TND) reported.

First responders arrived at the scene after receiving a call regarding an unresponsive teenager but were unable to revive the victim, pronouncing her dead at the scene, according to TND.

“All I can say is that I hope with all of my heart that there is justice for my daughter,” Medina’s mother, Jacqueline, told a local news station Wednesday, TND reported. “Someone hurt my child. Someone took my child from me.”

Romero is being held at Jackson County Jail, according to TND.