Watch As American Girl Doll Unleashes A Nightmare Just Before Christmas

American Girl Doll released a new advertisement on social media Monday, and it’ll give you nightmares for the rest of your life.

Just when you thought being a woman in 2023 couldn’t get more exhausting, American Girl Doll released an advertisement online clearly featuring a man appropriating a little girl’s voice. Not only is it the creepiest thing you’ll see this Christmas season, but it’s also one of the most insulting to women and girls everywhere.

The script is also pretty much a giant F-U to girls, as it jokes about “Girl Math.” According to the marketing team at American Girl Brand, “girl math” is on par with “holiday math,” which it turns out is just bad math …

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Official American Girl (@americangirlbrand)

“WOW! We’ve clearly came a long and sad way since the original pleasant company with this sad charade of girl(doll face) but clearly MAN voice post. A company that was built by a woman for young girls. Way to go you’re well on your way to tarnish something that was once so wholesome and respected,” one user wrote. (RELATED: Maxim Names A Dude Who Pleaded Guilty To Stalking As One Of The 100 Hottest Women)

I have to agree with this user. Even though some of the comments on the video noted the voice is apparently some viral BS from that psyop called TikTok called “Jokester.” This voice is used a lot on the idiot-cultivating Chinese Communist Party platform, according to some of the commenters on the post … as if this excuses how it was used by American Girl.

I’m not sure if this is going to be enough for Americans to start boycotting the brand altogether, but it is definitely insulting to its core demographic: Girls.