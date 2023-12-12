‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Finale Ends In Not-So-Shocking Twist

Fans of “Bachelor In Paradise” were in for a wild, yet predictable ride when all three couples to leave Season 9 announced they were breaking up.

All the participants of the show arrived as singles looking for love, and left the very same way, in a not-so-shocking twist played out in front of millions of viewers. Fans of the show were aware of trouble in paradise, and mere days after the finale, each couple announced the end of their short-lived romance.

Kylee Russell and Aven Jones left the show as a couple but later announced they had separated. Then, the other two couples who were publicly engaged during the show’s season finale — Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant, as well as Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock — announced Monday they were calling it quits.

Russell and Jones seemed very much in love during their stay at the beachfront villa in Mexico, but things didn’t quite work out as they had planned. Russell took to her Instagram story to reveal the couple was unable to sustain their relationship due to “multiple infidelities,” according to USA Today.

Jones reportedly issued a statement Sunday admitting he had made major mistakes in his relationship. He admitted to causing pain and said he was working on himself, noting he had reached “an extremely low place,” USA Today reported.

Bryant and Isichei’s romance also came to a grinding halt, but they were less forthcoming about the cause of their breakup in the statement issued to social media. “We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all,” Bryant wrote to his Instagram story Monday.

Spurlock and Izzo announced their split Monday in a lengthy joint statement released to Instagram.

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you,” the couple wrote. (RELATED: ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Reveals Shocking Health Update)

“While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation,” the couple added.

Their message ended with the words, “While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals.”