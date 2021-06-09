‘The Bachelor’s’ Chris Harrison Reportedly Wanted $25 Million For His Resignation, Threatened To Spill Secrets

“The Bachelor” host Chris Harrison reportedly wanted $25 million for his resignation and threatened to spill secrets of the show if he didn’t get it.

“He [Harrison] has nearly 20 years of dirt,” an ABC source shared with Page Six in a piece published Wednesday about Harrison leaving the franchise following accusations of defending racism.

“Instead of handing them a rose, he was absolutely ready to hand them a lawsuit detailing all the behind-the-scenes details,” the source added. “Chris Harrison’s whole life was ‘The Bachelor,’ and he didn’t want to let go.”

Chris Harrison exits ‘Bachelor’ franchise after racism controversy https://t.co/hBZ72jCCFe pic.twitter.com/kx3V5oDciu — Page Six (@PageSix) June 8, 2021

“He still is really sad to leave, and there have been very tough and very heated negotiations going on for weeks,” the source continued.

“He knows a lot about inappropriate behavior on set: fights between contestants, misbehavior including use of illegal substances while overseas and complaints from producers that were allegedly brushed under the carpet by ABC execs.”(RELATED: Chris Harrison Reveals He Plans To Return To ‘The Bachelor’ After Being Accused Of Defending Racism)

The network source said Harrison was ready to “tell the truth about how things really work over there,” had “plenty of evidence to back him up” and “wanted $25 million to go.”

Another source shared that a settlement between the two was finally reached, though they said it wasn’t believed to be as high as the $25 million. (RELATED: Michael Strahan Slams Chris Harrison’s Apology For Defending Racism As ‘Weak’)

The host announced in February he was stepping down from his role after an interview aired of him defending Rachel Kirkconnell, the first season’s frontrunner.

During the season, Rachel was accused of past racist behavior — namely, attending a plantation-themed fraternity formal and allegedly engaging with racially insensitive social media content, People reported.

Harrison had called on people to give Kirkconnell “a little grace, a little understanding” when it came to her alleged past racist behavior.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” host posted a message on Instagram on Tuesday about being “excited to start a new chapter” after reports surfaced about him leaving the franchise after 19 years.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” Harrison captioned his post.

“I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”