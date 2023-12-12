There Were Two Major Upsets In NFL, But Everyone Was Talking About One Thing And It’s Not Even A Player

Gimme those cutlets!

The New York Giants’ current starting quarterback Tommy DeVito is aggressively Italian. The New Jersey native has been affectionately dubbed “Tommy Cutlets” by the team’s fan base. So it should come as no surprise that his agent showed up to Monday night’s Giants vs. Packers game looking like he came straight from a “Godfather 2” casting call.

Tommy DeVito’s agent looks exactly how I’d expect Tommy DeVito’s agent to look like pic.twitter.com/8kUq4vikLl — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) December 12, 2023

The agent, a man by the name of Sean Stellato, captivated fans and broadcasters alike, setting the internet on fire with his black pinstripe suit and fedora combination, even drawing comments from ESPN broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. “This guy, the agent may break the internet,” Buck remarked. “What the heck is going on?” Aikman asked, while Stellato and DeVito’s father exchanged cheek kisses following a Giants touchdown drive. “They’re having kisses everywhere!” Buck exclaimed.

“THEY HAVING KISSES EVERYWHERE.” – Joe Buck and Troy Aikman having a lot of fun with Tommy DeVito’s agent. pic.twitter.com/ETws3BfEfr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023



The sleek Stellato also captured the attention of former Giants legend, quarterback Eli Manning, and his brother Peyton, who host a simulcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN called the Manningcast. “Of course that’s his agent,” Eli remarked. (RELATED: Vikings Defense Performs Epic Keg Stand Celebration After Their Offensive Coordinator Gets Hit With DWI)

“He looks like Johnny Fontaine from The Godfather,” Peyton added.

There is a 99% chance that there’s cutlets in Tommy Devito’s agent’s bag. pic.twitter.com/IaJnNIiAqP — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) December 12, 2023



Later on the broadcast, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins also noted “that agent can never go to a game now and not be dressed like Al Capone.”

Stellato could be a fixture on NFL sidelines for years to come. DeVito, who started the season as a member of the Giants practice squad, has developed into an unlikely starter following injuries to his teammates Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. DeVito, who has now led the Giants to three straight wins following a Monday night victory over the Green Bay Packers, has played so well that upon Taylor’s return from injury, Giants head coach Brian Daboll decided to ride the hot hand and stick with DeVito.