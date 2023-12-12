‘It Would Never Happen!’: Fox Host Throws Cold Water On Steve Doocy’s Claim That Haley Would Run Third Party

Fox & Friends co-host Lawrence Jones threw cold water on Steve Doocy’s claim that presidential hopeful Nikki Haley would run a third party race if she fails to get the Republican nomination.

A new Wall Street Journal (WSJ) poll found former President Donald Trump leading all Republican presidential hopefuls for the 2024 race, with Haley, though, easily beating Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup.

“I was thinking this morning, driving in I was thinking given the fact that Trump is so far ahead on the Republican side for the primary, and given the poll we talked about yesterday, where Nikki Haley actually trounces in a landslide Joe Biden by, what, 17 points, wouldn’t it be interesting if Donald Trump becomes the nominee, Nikki Haley runs as the third party because then, you know, she, No Labels has said they want a Republican to be the presidential nominee,” Doocy said. “But can you imagine Nikki Haley vs. Donald Trump and Joe Biden.”

“It would never happen. She is a true Republican. She would never go against the party,” Jones said. (RELATED: ‘This Is Stunning’: Fox Anchor Shocked By New Poll Showing ‘Gigantic Win’ For Trump)

“She would wait in the wings until it’s her turn,” co-host Ainsley Earnhardt said.

Despite Haley’s recent gains in the polls, she still has yet to break through the wide deficit between her and Trump, leaving her chances of beating Trump in the primary slim, according to CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten.

“There is no precedent for anyone coming back from that large of a deficit nationally right now,” Enten said recently on CNN.