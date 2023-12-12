Comedian Draws Backlash For Absolutely Roasting A 6-Year-Old

Comedian Matt Rife is under fire yet again, this time for starting a fight with the six-year-old child of a TikTok star.

Netflix set the stage for the confrontation by posting a clip of Rife’s comedy special, “Matt Rife: Natural Selection.” The video shows Rife poking fun at women who believe in astrology, joking that “Just because Jupiter has a ring and you don’t doesn’t mean that’s what you’re supposed to look up to for this magical advice.”

Bunny Hedaya, a famous TikToker, posted a video of her son, Aden, responding to the controversial comedian. (RELATED: Comedian Matt Rife Trolls Critics Calling Netflix Special ‘Offensive’ By Linking Fake Apology To Special Needs Helmets).

“Actually, it’s Saturn that has the rings,” Hedaya’s son said in the video, which was posted on Nov. 26. “And you’re mean to girls,” he added, presumably referring to the controversial domestic violence joke with which Rife opened his Netflix special.

Hedya uploaded the video to Instagram as well.

“Jupiter also has ring[s]. OH!… and Santa [Claus] isn’t real,” Rife wrote in a recent Instagram comment, which has since been deleted. “Your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans.”

Jupiter does, in fact, have rings, according to NASA.

Matt Rife faces backlash for telling 6-year-old boy that his mother buys his presents with OnlyFans profits. pic.twitter.com/8RHBdu1gCc — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 12, 2023

Hedaya explained in a follow-up video posted Saturday that she originally was tagged in the clip by her followers because they knew her son had an interest in space. She also denied being an OnlyFans model and told Rife to “keep my child’s name out of your mouth,” despite Rife not mentioning her son’s name.

“For you to assume that every single woman online makes money by showing their bodies…” Hedaya said in the video. “You can’t accept the fact that people may like women for their personalities.”

Users on Twitter also criticized the comedian for his comments.

“I’m sorry but telling a 6 year old santa isn’t real because he corrected you, is just a really shitty thing to do,” one user wrote.

“Matt rife telling a 6 yr old child that his mother buys him Christmas presents with only fans money has to be one of the most disgusting things I’ve seen today,” another user wrote.