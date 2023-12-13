Major Dem Donor’s AI Giant Will Program Its Chatbot With ‘Authoritative’ Corporate Media Content

A popular artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot operated by Sam Altman’s OpenAI will now integrate content from corporate media sources, according to a Wednesday announcement.

OpenAI struck a deal with German publishing giant Axel Springer for ChatGPT to leverage “authoritative” and “quality” content from Springer-owned outlets, such as Politico and Business Insider, to answer user questions, Springer announced in a press release. ChatGPT will use news content from these outlets as training data for its responses, as well as provide summaries and linked articles from them. (RELATED: AI Giant Run By Big Dem Donor Unveils Cutting-Edge Method For Online Censorship)

“The initiative will enrich users’ experience with ChatGPT by adding recent and authoritative content on a wide variety of topics, and explicitly values the publisher’s role in contributing to OpenAI’s products,” according to a press release. “With this partnership, ChatGPT users around the world will receive summaries of selected global news content from Axel Springer’s media brands including POLITICO [and] BUSINESS INSIDER … ChatGPT’s answers to user queries will include attribution and links to the full articles for transparency and further information.”

We have formed a new global partnership with @AxelSpringer and its news products. Real-time information from @politico, @BusinessInsider, European properties @BILD and @welt, and other publications will soon be available to ChatGPT users. ChatGPT’s answers to user queries will… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 13, 2023

“This partnership with Axel Springer will help provide people with new ways to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools,” OpenAI Chief Operation Officer Brad Lightcap said in the press release.

Altman is the CEO of OpenAI and is a large Democratic donor, giving over $1 million almost exclusively to Democrats, including to President Joe Biden, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. He gave $200,000 to the Biden Victory Fund and $41,300 to the Democratic National Committee on June 14, and previously contributed $600,000 to Senate Majority PAC as of August 2022.

Altman said on Thursday he had come to the realization that American left-wing antisemitism is far more sinister than he had previously thought.

“[F]or a long time i said that antisemitism, particularly on the american left, was not as bad as people claimed,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. “[I]’d like to just state that i was totally wrong. i still don’t understand it, really. or know what to do about it. but it is so fucked.”

OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT has displayed a left-wing bias in many of its answers to political and cultural prompts, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

OpenAI and Springer did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

