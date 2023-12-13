Biden Winks At Press Corp While Refusing To Answer Questions On Hunter

President Joe Biden appeared to wink at the press corp Wednesday as they shouted questions about his son, Hunter.

The president’s son on Wednesday defied a congressional subpoena sent to him by House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer and Judiciary chairman Jim Jordan, requesting him to testify before the committees in a closed-door deposition. He arrived in front of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday morning to tell reporters he is willing to testify publicly.

As the president finished his speech about the Meeting of the National Infrastructure Security Council, reporters began shouting questions about his son defying the subpoena. The president remained silent with a slight smile on his face, winked, and left the room.

“Your son has defied a subpoena,” a reporter is heard saying.

“Did you watch Hunter? Did you watch Hunter this morning?” Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked.

WATCH:

The White House has yet to comment on the younger Biden’s defiance of the subpoena.

Comer and Jordan threatened to hold the president’s son in contempt of congress last week if he refused to appear for the closed-door deposition. They announced their plans Wednesday to initiate contempt of congress proceedings against Biden over his defiance. (RELATED: ‘No, No, No’: Comer Spars With Reporter After Hunter Biden Defies Congressional Subpoena)

Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, offered for his client to instead testify publicly and skip the deposition in a Nov. 28 letter to the Comer.

In October 2021, Biden called on January 6 Select Committee to hold any witness in contempt of congress if they did not comply with the subpoenas.