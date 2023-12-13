Famous Country Music Star Rectifies His Team’s Litigation Against Fan

Famous country artist Luke Combs vowed to rectify a lawsuit filed against a fan, saying he had nothing to do with the litigation.

Combs posted a video to social media on Wednesday explaining that a fan named Nicol Harness, who was selling tumblers with his likeness on it, didn’t deserve to be sued by his team. He stepped up immediately to make amends, and expressed deep concern after learning that a $250,000 judgement had been rendered against her without his knowledge, Combs explained in the video.

“I was completely and utterly unaware of this,” he said.

Harness reportedly sold 18 handmade tumblers bearing Combs’ likeness, for a total of $380, according to Variety.

Combs said he became aware of the litigation after seeing Harness’ plea for help on a WFLA news report out of Tampa. In the news clip, Harness said she learned of the litigation against her when she received notice of a $250,000 fine, days after she returned from a hospital stay for congestive heart failure, according to Variety.

“I just want this resolved. I didn’t mean any harm to Luke Combs. I quit selling the tumbler. I pulled it down. I just don’t understand,” Harness said in her WFLA interview.

The famous country star handled the matter directly.

“I spoke to her this morning,” he said in the video. “I’m so apologetic. Talking to her … It makes me sick, honestly, that this would happen, especially at the holidays. I can’t imagine being in her shoes.”

“She told me there’s $5,500 locked up in her Amazon account. I’m gonna double that, send her $11,000 today, just so she doesn’t have anything to worry about. She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this,” he added.

The country music star immediately sprung to action to help Harness.

“I’m gonna make my own tumbler that’s gonna go up today. I’ll keep you posted on that, but all that money is gonna go to Nicol and her family, to try to help with her medical bills,” Combs continued in the video. “I was completely shocked when I saw this this morning. It makes me sick. This is not something that I would ever do.”

Combs went on to reiterate that his team’s decision to litigate was not a reflection of him in any way. (RELATED: Pop Star Olivia Rodrigo Accused Of Stealing Concept For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Performance)

“This is not the kind of person I am. I’m not greedy in any way, shape or form. Money is the last thing on my mind — I promise you guys that. And I invited Nicol and her family out to a show this year so I could give her a hug and say sorry in person,” he said.