Country Star Luke Combs Shares Life-Changing News He’s Going To Be A Dad

Country star Luke Combs shared some exciting life-changing news with his fans when he revealed that he and his wife, Nicole Hocking, are expecting their first child together.

“Here we go y’all!” the 31-year-old country singer captioned his post on Instagram as he shared the news with his millions of followers. The comments were noted by Taste Of Country.com in a piece published Thursday.

“Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring!” he added. “Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs.” (RELATED: REPORT: Colin Jost Finally Confirms Rumors Scarlett Johansson Is Expecting)

The “Beautiful Crazy” hitmaker’s post included three photos showing the happy couple and them holding up a sonogram image.

Hocking also announced the news with the same pictures of the two and her cradling her baby bump.

“This may be the best year yet,” the wife of the country star’s post read. “Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful.” (RELATED: Kylie Jenner: Pregnancy ‘Completely Changed’ My Body)

The child will be the first one for both Hocking and Combs, the outlet noted.

The “Forever After All” hitmaker and Nicole started dating in 2016 and got engaged two years later. The couple finally tied the knot amid the pandemic in August 2020 at an intimate ceremony on the beaches of Florida, the report noted.

Nicole has also been the inspiration behind some of Combs biggest hits including “Beautiful Crazy” and “Forever After All,” the outlet noted.

Congratulations!