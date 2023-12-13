Video Shows Driver With Permit Crash SUV Through Storefront ‘Like A Bomb’

A woman operating with a permit allegedly crashed an SUV through the storefront window of an optometry shop in Burlington, Massachusetts, Tuesday, WBZ News reported.

The SUV appeared to jump a curb and hit another car before crashing through the storefront, sending shattered glass, shelves and eyewear flying, according to WBZ.

“It was just so loud all of a sudden. It literally felt like boom, like a bomb,” said Dr. Dzenana Idrizovic of All Eye Care, the shop damaged in the crash. (RELATED: Video Shows Woman’s SUV Wedged In Airbnb Rental After Crash)

The crash, which left Dr. Idrizovic “horrified, upset” and “sad,” was caught on surveillance video just before 11 a.m., according to WBZ. “I still cannot believe what happened,” she said.

Although the building inspector declared the crash site safe, the destruction left will take some time to repair, Dr. Idrizovic told WBZ, adding, “I would say weeks and months to really rebuild because a lot of these displays are custom made from France.”

With the holidays fast approaching, the timing of the accident could not be worse, the outlet reported.

“The problem is the busy season for us is right now, so December is really the month we kind of make up for the rest of the year so the timing is really bad. We’re actually supposed to open another office in a couple of weeks so everything will be sort of delayed,” Dr. Idrizovic said, according to WBZ.

The good news is nobody was injured in the accident despite the severity of the crash, WBZ reported.

“It is what it is, thank God everybody is safe and not injured,” Dr. Idrizovic said, per the outlet.

Police have determined the crash was an accident and haven’t filed any charges, according to the outlet.